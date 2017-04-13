Jealousy caused Bay resident to shoot another man, investigator says

A Bay St. Louis man shot another man in the ear because of jealousy over a woman, Sheriff’s Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said.
Deputies arrested Tony Lasserre, 59, around midnight Wednesday. He was booked at the Hancock County jail early Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault causing extreme indifference to human life.
The shooting happened on a Bayside street just after dark Wednesday when a man and a woman were walking down the street.
Lasserre drove by and stopped when he saw them, Grannan said.
“He was jealous over the girl and pulled up and shot the guy in the ear,” he said.
“It’s just lucky the bullet didn’t hit the man in the head.”
The wounded man received medical treatment.
Glenn Grannan, chief investigator of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Lasserre was being held with no bond at the Hancock County jail pending a court hearing.
The penalty for aggravated assault ranges from one to 20 years in prison.
Under state law, there are two sets of circumstances that rise to the level of aggravated assault when a person:
- Attempts to cause serious bodily injury to another, or causes such injury purposely, knowingly or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.
- Attempts to cause or purposely or knowingly causes bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon or other means likely to produce death or serious bodily harm.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
