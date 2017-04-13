South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Bradley Powell, 26, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of malicious mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, resisting arrest, failure to comply, simple assault on a police officer
Brandon Parnell, 31, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Cassandra Hamilton, 26, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, synthetic cannabinoids.
Christopher Kimsey, 20, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
Demetrius Beverly, 39, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Desmond Coogans, 59, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Mississippi Highway Patrol on a charge of DUI third or subsequent conviction.
Don Coleman, 25, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, synthetic cannabinoids.
Jared Stewart, 28, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He is on hold for MDOC.
Jessica Brown, 27, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aiding an escape.
Kino Davis, 24, was arrested April 12, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for simple assault, domestic violence.
Kristina Davis, 40, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Waveland Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces three misdemeanor charges of failure to appear in court.
Lam Nguyen, 56, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of a shed. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Levi Rich, 23, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Maliek Budro, 20, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Morris Jones, 57, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a shed.
Oliver Lee, 46, was arrested April 12, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Rosalie Ragan, 29, was arrested April 12, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of grand larceny. She is on hold for MDOC.
Shaquilee Stapleton, 23, was arrested April 12, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.
Sharon Rogers, 55, was arrested April 12, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy Ervin, 32, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on an NCIC hit.
Tony Lasserre, 59, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault with extreme indifference to human life.
Troy Graham, 33, was arrested April 12, 2017, on charges of insurance fraud, felony theft and forgery He is on hold for Baton Rouge Police.
