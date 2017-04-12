Man videotaped selling oxymorphone sentenced to 16 years

A man videotaped while selling pain pills in Gulfport’s Orange Grove area was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
John Henry Magee, 52, was sentenced Wednesday after a Harrison County jury found him guilty of transfer of oxymorphone in a two-day trial.
Circuit Judge Chris Schmidt sentenced Magee to 16 years after a jury deliberated less than an hour, Chief Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker said. Prosecuted as a habitual offender after four felony drug convictions, he will not be eligible for early release from prison.
Oxymorphone, also sold under the brand name of Opana, is a an opioid prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain.
Gulfport police narcotics officers had videotaped Magee in several drug sales involving oxymorphone, Parker said.
The jury heard testimony that officers later arrested him and found $21,000 and pain pills in the trunk of his car.
Parker said ADA Christopher Carter, who also prosecuted the case, told the jury in closing arguments that Magee “opted to make a quick buck while disregarding the dangerous drugs that he was introducing to the people of Gulfport.”
Police had arrested him in 2015. At the time, he was on parole for a drug conviction and was sent back to prison to finish serving his time in that case.
Parker said Schmidt had this to say to Magee before sentencing him: “Each time the law has given you another opportunity to do right, you have chosen not to.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments