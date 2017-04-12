Coroner identifies man killed after crash on I-10 in Harrison County

The passenger killed in a one-car crash Monday night on Interstate 10 has been identified as Van Tran, 52, of Mobile.
Coroner Gary Hargrove released Tran’s name Wednesday and said he died at the scene of blunt-force trauma.
The name of the driver in the 11:45 p.m. crash at the 23-mile marker has not been identified by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which is in charge of the investigation.
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins has said the driver, a 46-year-old woman also from Mobile, had minor injuries.
The 2015 Honda Accord she was driving ran off the highway and struck a tree between the DeLisle/Pass Christian and Menge Avenue exits, Elkins said.
Both were wearing seat belts, he said. The crash remains under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
