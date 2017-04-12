Wanted man escaped Jackson County patrol car, sheriff says

A man escaped a Jackson County patrol car while deputies searched a home after taking him into custody, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Charles Mott, 34, of Lucedale was last seen driving north toward Big Point in a stolen vehicle, Ezell said.
The sheriff’s office had been trying to serve a warrant on Mott and deputies got a tip he had a stolen truck at an address on Coda Road in Helena. Deputies took him into custody and placed him in a patrol car, Ezell said.
Deputies were searching the home when he somehow escaped, Ezell said. A short time later he stole the 1999 Ford Expedition.
Ezell said officials would conduct an internal investigation into how Mott was able to escape the vehicle.
A second man Jackson County deputies tried to serve a warrant on was also able to flee, but this time before being taken into custody.
Brandon Parnell, of Vancleave, has since been apprehended.
Deputies went to Goff Road in the Wade community to serve a probation violation warrant Parnell. He was also wanted on a Jackson County indictment for receiving stolen property. When Parnell saw deputies he ran out of the house.
Anyone who sees Mott or Parnell should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3065 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments