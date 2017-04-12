Her husband had a gun. Then she found man who’d been shot, affidavit says

The wife of murder suspect Stephen Redmond found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when she arrived at the man’s home in the Hidden Oaks subdivision, an affidavit says.
Stephen Redmond, 34, had been staying in a home on Skye Court with the 48-year-old Robert Walters, who was shot April 4 before Redmond’s wife found Walters suffering in a bedroom, Gulfport police Detective Frank Mazzola said in a sworn statement.
Police have not released a motive for the killing. Legal documents obtained by the Sun Herald don’t show a possible motive, either. But details could come out at a preliminary hearing.
Redmond’s wife told police she had seen her husband outside the house with a firearm and she found Walters wounded, the affidavit says. She also said Walters told her it was her husband who shot him.
She did not live at the home, police confirmed Wednesday. Walters told police Redmond was an acquaintance and had been staying at the house. Redmond gave an Orange Grove address as his residence and said his wife lives in a different county, according to his petition for a court-appointed attorney.
Walters was shot in the chest and died at a hospital about 9 p.m., the county coroner said.
After the shooting, Redmond was arrested by police on a first-degree murder charge. He is held on a $1 million bond.
Hidden Oaks is off Three Rivers Road in the northern part of Gulfport. The subdivision is just east of Turtle Creek Parkway and River Oaks Elementary School.
Walters was a sales representative for Corso Inc., according to his obituary. His family remembered him as having an ability to lift others’ spirits with laughter, a strong work ethic and for putting the needs of others above his own.
Police early on said they believe Walters had been shot an hour or two earlier, before they were notified at 5:22 p.m.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
