Former cashier at Pascagoula store accused of embezzling funds

A former cashier at the U.S. 90 Wal-Mart in Pascagoula has been arrested on a felony charge of embezzlement.
Pascagoula police arrested Kimberly A. Beach, 50, on Tuesday.
Beach is accused of stealing and converting to her own use more than $2,000 she had access to through her employment. The crime occurred over a three-month period, Capt. Doug Adams said.
Beach is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday before Judge Michael Fondren.
She is being held at the Jackson County jail.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments