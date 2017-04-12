Crime

April 12, 2017 2:07 PM

Former cashier at Pascagoula store accused of embezzling funds

By Margaret Baker

A former cashier at the U.S. 90 Wal-Mart in Pascagoula has been arrested on a felony charge of embezzlement.

Pascagoula police arrested Kimberly A. Beach, 50, on Tuesday.

Beach is accused of stealing and converting to her own use more than $2,000 she had access to through her employment. The crime occurred over a three-month period, Capt. Doug Adams said.

Beach is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday before Judge Michael Fondren.

She is being held at the Jackson County jail.

