D’Iberville man accused of assaulting woman he met on social media

A D’Iberville man arrested Tuesday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on social media, Ocean Springs Police Capt. William Jackson said Wednesday.
The victim told authorities she began talking to 31-year-old man on social media before the two agreed to meet up at Front Beach.
The suspect became aggressive with the woman and sexually assaulted her once the two met up Saturday. The pair had driven to the beach in separate vehicles, but got out of their cars and were sitting together on the beach when the assault occurred, Jackson said.
The woman was able to get away from the suspect, Jackson said, but managed to get his car tag number before leaving the area in her car.
Municipal Judge Matthew Mestayer set the suspect’s bond at $50,000. The suspect has bonded out of jail.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crimes unless they have been arrested on more than one felony charge.
