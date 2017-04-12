South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Sandra Ramirez, 33, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth.
Brittany Belson, 27, was arrested April 11, 207, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth.
Christopher Brown, 24, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
David Powell, 31, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth.
Derry Glenn, 25, was arrested April 11, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on two charges of felony shoplifting.
Glyn Gilbert, 51, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of DUI fourth offense.
Javier Ortiz, 26, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Joseph Stile, 21, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for robbery.
Michael Milton, 47, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of burglary of all but a dwelling.
Patrick Caviness, 24, was arrested April 11, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disturbance of the family peace, resisting or obstructing arrest and destroying public property.
Richard Haguewood, 30, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
Rodney Williams, 41, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Samantha Saunders, 21, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of heroin. She also is on a hold for Louisiana DOC.
Thomas Bond, 28, was arrested April 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of taking of a motor vehicle.
Sarah Richardson, 37, was arrested April 12 on a charge of identity theft.
Kyla Way, 18, was arrested April 11 on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Kevin Jones, 32, was arrested April 12 on three counts trafficking a controlled substance.
Kimberly Beach, 50, was arrested April 12 on a charge of embezzlement.
Comments