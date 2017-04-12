Deputies arrest 2nd man in robbery at knifepoint; 3rd still sought

A second man has been arrested in a robbery at knifepoint outside a woman’s Bayside home and a third man is sought, Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said.
Deputies arrested Bay St. Louis residents Christopher Michael Brown, 24, and Richard Thomas Haguewood, 30, Tuesday on warrants involving a holdup reported about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Both face an armed robbery charge, as does the third suspect, Brandon Allen, sought on an arrest warrant, Grannan said.
The man who was robbed told deputies three men came out of the woman’s house and stole his bank card, $120 in cash and his shoes, Grannan said.
The man reported he had stopped by the woman’s house to drop something off and was waiting for her outside the house when three men came out.
Brown and Haguewood were being held with no bond at the Hancock County jail Wednesday pending initial court appearances.
Anyone who knows of Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Sun Herald staff writer Wes Muller contributed to this report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments