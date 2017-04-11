Raid at Biloxi home yields up to 100 doses of meth, 3 arrests

A raid at a man’s home led to the seizure of 5.9 grams of meth and three arrests, police said.
Police raided a home Thursday in the 200 block of Santini Street following an investigation, Biloxi police Investigator Matthew Boone said in a news release.
It’s the home of 31-year-old David Kyle Powell, Boone said.
The amount of meth is the equivalent of 40 to 100 doses, depending on how it’s broken down for sale, according to Capt. Ryan Hearn of the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Powell has been indicted on a business burglary charge from a July 13 arrest and faces a meth possession charge from a Jan. 19 arrest, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Two Gulfport women arrested at the home were identified as Sandra Renee Ramirez, 33, and Brittany Elaine Thornton, 27.
Powell and the women were each arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Boone said the three would be booked at the county jail.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain has ordered Powell held with no bond, Boone said.
The judge set a $25,000 bond for each of the women.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments