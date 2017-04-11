Held at knifepoint in Bayside, he gave up $120 and his shoes, cops say

A man told deputies three people robbed him at knifepoint Saturday in the Bayside Park community.
Christopher Michael Brown, 24, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on an armed robbery charge.
Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said deputies arrested Brown on Tuesday morning.
The man told deputies he went to a woman’s house in Bayside to drop something off. The woman was not home, so he sat outside and waited for her. While he was waiting, three men came out of the house and robbed him.
Grannan told deputies the men took $120 in cash, a bank card and his shoes.
Investigators have issued warrants for the other two men implicated in the robbery, who were still at large Tuesday afternoon.
Brown is being held in the Hancock County jail. Bond has not yet been set.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
