Sheriff: Drug probe led to pursuit, arrests on Bay of St. Louis Bridge

A man who failed to stop for a meth arrest led narcotics officers on a pursuit that ended with arrests on the Bay of St. Louis Bridge, a narcotics official said.
Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team agents, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s narcotics unit were part of the investigation.
When agents tried to stop a blue Nissan they believed had drugs in it, the car sped off and turned onto the bridge.
Sirens were blaring and blue lights were flashing Monday night by the time officers took Reynard Joseph Elzy and Lindsey Marie Menezes into custody. The Bay residents’ arrests came after an undercover narcotics investigation in Henderson Point, said Capt. Ryan Hearn of the Harrison County sheriff’s narcotics unit.
Officers arrested Elzy, 33, on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and failure to stop when an officer signals.
They arrested Menezes, 40, on a meth possession charge.
Elzy threw a quarter-ounce of meth out his car window as he fled, Hearn said.
Investigators said they recovered more than eight grams of meth from the road and found meth in the car.
Elzy and Menezes were each booked at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Elzy’s bonds at a total of $100,000. He set Menezes’ bond at $50,000.
