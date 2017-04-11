Man faces felony DUI charge but he can’t get out of jail

A man faces a felony DUI charge after police determined he’d been convicted of two DUI charges within five years.
A patrol officer had stopped John Wesley Carter, 38, about 3:05 a.m. Sunday on a traffic violation at Gulf Avenue and 26th 1/2 Street, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
He appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody, he said.
After checking court records, police found the two DUI convictions and arrested him on a felony, Bromen said.
Carter was held at the Harrison County jail on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Carter can’t post bail, according to the jail docket. He is held with no bond on three probation warrants. He was on probation after conviction on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and two convictions on felony drug possession.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
