Call about a theft in progress leads to arrests in Gulfport

Police arrested two Saucier men on allegations of stealing boat motors after receiving a call of a theft in progress in the 1200 block of Mill Road.
Police responded to the neighborhood, just north of West Pine Street, at 4:20 a.m. Sunday and saw two boat motors had been cut off the back of a boat, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Police found Jeremy Dean Latimer, 33, and Daniel Odell Cuevas, 25, about a block away on Mill Road and took them into custody, he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the men know the owner. Both men were charged with grand larceny.
Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds at $100,000 for Latimer and $50,000 for Cuevas. The men were booked at the Harrison County jail.
Cuevas also was arrested on two counts of failing to appear in court on misdemeanor malicious mischief charges and one count of disturbing the family peace, according to the jail docket.
