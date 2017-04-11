Police say he head-butted an officer — now he has a bond of $25,000

Biloxi police say a man became so confrontational Monday that he assaulted an officer — with his head.
Biloxi police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said Clifton Ray Moran III, 32, of Biloxi was arrested Monday on a felony charge of simple assault on on law enforcement.
Adams said police responded to a call at a business in the 12000 block of Loraine Road regarding Moran. He said when officers approached Moran, he head-butted one of them, cutting the officer’s lip during the scuffle. The officer required minimum medical treatment.
Moran was taken to the Harrison County Jail where his bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Albert Fountain.
