He beat her with a tire iron for painkillers. Now he’s going to prison.

She had a good job as a certified welder before three masked suspects forced their way into her home and beat her with a tire iron to feed their addiction to prescription painkillers.
“You could have taken my life,” the woman told one of her attackers Monday. “I should be dead, but God saved me. I went to school. I was a first-class certified welder. I can’t do the things I went to school for (anymore).”
Bryce Francis, 37, apologized for his actions before Circuit Judge Robert Krebs sentenced him Monday.
Francis, the former owner of T & B Printing in Gautier, said he was trustworthy, attended local Rotary Club meetings and was active in the community before his addiction to painkillers changed him. The addiction, he said, came after he had four knee surgeries.
“I would like to take responsibility for my actions and apologize to the victim,” he said. “I am truly sorry. I’m here to take responsibility for my actions. I lost control of myself and got bad and did terrible things and I’m sorry for that. I’m truly sorry. “
His mother asked the judge to give her son a second chance. She said her son had been a “well respected” businessman before his addiction took hold of him.
Krebs ordered deputies take Francis away after sentencing him to 30 years in prison for armed robbery, with 12 years suspended and 18 years to serve in prison day-for-day. The judge ordered that sentence to run concurrently to a 25-year sentence for the home invasion, and a 20-year sentence for aggravated assault. The judge also fined Francis $2,250 and ordered him to pay $300 to the Victim’s Compensation Fund. He also issued an order for Francis to have no further contact with the victim.
Francis was one of three charged in the 2013 armed home invasion on Oakhurst Drive in the St. Andrews community. The other two suspects, John Jennings Goodenough, 45, and Jimi Denee Sanders, 55, are already serving their sentences. Goodenough received a 53-year sentence, with 19 years to serve for aggravated assault, armed robbery and burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Jimi Sanders received a 30-year sentence, with 10 years to serve for armed robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments