South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 9, 2017

Fred Tyler, 48, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
Damion Martin, 24, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Daniel Odell Cuevas, 25, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, April 9, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a grand larceny charge and misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court on two counts of malicious mischief and one count of disturbing the family peace.
Desmonn Lewis, 26, was arrested April 9, 2017, by MET on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
John Wesley Carter, 38, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, April 9, 2017, on probation warrants involving two drug convictions and one conviction on felon in possession of a firearm, DUI third offense and misdemeanor charges of disregard of traffic control devices and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Jarod Slattery, 32, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth, child abuse by having a child in the presence of drugs. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremy Dean Latimer, 33, was arrested Sunday, April 9, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a grand larceny charge.
Keontae McCants, 21, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on an NCIC hit.
Kristopher Barnes, 38, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation. He also faces a misdemeanor probation violation.
Michael Brandan Hackworth, 26, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, April 9, 2017, on charges of failure to appear on charges of felony domestic violence and aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of DUI, disobeying traffic sign and no proof for driver's license or insurance.
Michael Edward Likens, 26, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, April 9, 2017, on a probation warrant from a grand larceny conviction and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child, child abuse/neglect, domestic disturbance and contempt/fail to comply.
Ralph Barnes, 37, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of probation violation and a bench warrant.
Rorie Wright, 22, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary, breaking and entering or home invasion.
Steffani Bickett, 28, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of improper equipment.
Terrance Lee Hayes, 19, was arrested Sunday, April 9, 2017, by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on a charge of possession of alprazolam.
William Morgan, 36, was arrested April 9, 2017, by Waveland Police on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.
