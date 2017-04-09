South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 8, 2017

Alan Dominick Barcelona, 58, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, by the Pass Christian Police Department on a hold from Escambia County on a felony malicious mischief charge.
Baylee Elizabeth Walker, 30, was arrested by the D’Iberville Police Department on April 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Charlotte Kay Kelkar, 30, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a hold from Dallas County on a charge of false identification information.
Jerrad Andre Houston, 31, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, on two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of felony eluding. He also was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/resisting arrest and public drunk.
Justin Deshawn Portis, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, April 8, 2017, on a court order for failing to appear on an embezzlement charge.
Kevin Jermaine Jackson, 25, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on possession of a weapon (brass knuckles) after a felony conviction, possession of Ecstasy, and misdemeanor charges of possession on marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Paul Wyatt, 42, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on April 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of hydrocodone and a misdemeanor charge of littering.
Robert Lynn Brumbaugh III, 38, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession of meth.
Robert Polk Magee, 36, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a probation warrant involving a conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shanquita Janal Neal, 25, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, April 8, 2017, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Timothy Wayne Franklin, 39, was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department on Saturday, April 8, 2017, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a contempt charge.
