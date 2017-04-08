Police say he gouged an ER doc — now his bond is set at $25,000

Police say a man was being treated after an fight in a local nightclub when he assaulted an emergency room doctor.
Biloxi police Lt. Christopher De Back said Deandre Riguez Rainey, 22, was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of simple assault on emergency medial personnel, which is felony charge.
De Back said in a press release officers responded to a call at Merit Health Biloxi at about 3 a.m. Saturday. He said Rainey had been taken there by ambulance after being injured during a fight at an unnamed nightclub.
Rainey, De Back said, was “highly intoxicated and combative in the hospital.” He said a doctor was treating Rainey when he “grabbed the left arm of the doctor digging his fingernails into the skin causing several deep abrasions which required medical attention.”
Rainey was taken to the Harrison County jail where his bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Albert Fountain.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
