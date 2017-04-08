Crime

April 8, 2017 5:04 PM

Man fled officers in vehicle and on foot, police said

By Regina Zilbermints

Biloxi police arrested a man who tried to get away from them in his vehicle, then on foot, early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Jerrad Andre Houston, 31, was arrested on charges of felony eluding and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Biloxi police, officers tried to stop Houston for committing several traffic infractions. He refused to stop and led police on a pursuit from the Coast Coliseum to Edgewater Mall. He then got out of his car and ran away but was apprehended a short time later, police said.

Officers found one firearm in Houston’s car and one in the middle of the road a short distance away, officials said.

Houston was taken to the Harrison County jail and Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $300,000 bond.

