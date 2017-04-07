He downloaded child porn in Lucedale. Now’s he’s going to prison.

A Lucedale man is headed to prison for eight years for downloading images and videos of child pornography.
Daniel Bryan Weaver, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation Thursday in George County.
Circuit Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Weaver to 40 years in prison, with 32 years suspended and eight years to serve followed by five years of post-release supervision. The judge also fined him $5,000 and ordered him to register a sex offender. He will also pay $1,000 each to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund and the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit investigated the case, resulting in Weaver’s initial arrest in October 2014.
“A child is abused every single time a picture or video is downloaded and viewed, and we will continue to lock-up those who victimize our children,” Attorney General Jim Hood said in a release. “We thank Judge Harkey for the time given to this defendant to serve in prison and the money he must pay back to our children’s trust fund and crime victims.”
Special Assistant District Attorney Brandon Ogburn investigated the case.
