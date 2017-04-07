Biloxi man, 60, molested a 5-year-old girl, Wiggins detective says

Detective work in two counties and three cities led to the arrest of a man on charges of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Wiggins police Detective Richard Gulledge said the 60-year-old man is accused in the molestation of a 5-year-old girl while he was in Wiggins.
The investigation began in Gulfport when a complaint was filed by the child’s parents who said their child was molested in 2016.
“During the investigation, (Gulfport police) found it actually occurred in Wiggins, so we assumed the case from them,” Gulledge said. “Our investigation showed there was enough probable cause to issue a warrant.”
Gulledge said Biloxi police arrested the man, who was living in that city at the time. He was to be extradited to Wiggins either Friday or Monday, then have an initial appearance and have bond set.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
