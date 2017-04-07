South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 6, 2017

0:52 Navy seaman charged with capital murder in death of transgender woman Pause

0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

2:51 Shucker relief pitchers find concessions tasty

1:15 Spring Breakers get down on the beach in Biloxi

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:11 John Harrison arrives home to family and friends

1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?