South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Johnny Rickard, 54, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Adrian Burton, 51, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault on a police officer, firefighter or school official. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest using a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Ashleigh Randall, 26, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a probation violation.
Christopher Stevens, 24, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Bay St. Louis Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Donnie Stroud, 57, was arrested April 6, 2017 by Mississippi Highway Patrol on a charge of grand larceny.
Dustin Mitchell, 37, was arrested April 6, 2017, by the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell meth.
Jamaar Saunders, 24, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of possession of controlled substances: marijuana, alprazolam, hydrocodone and cocaine.
John Kelly, 30, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault.
Johnathan Goldman, 28, was arrested April 6, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Keandre Marks, 35, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of conspiracy.
Kerri Miles, 31, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for credit card fraud. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt for failing to appear in court.
Michael Friedman, 39, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a circuit court warrant for burglary of an auto or vessel. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of probation violation.
Redio Hayes, 35, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of robbery.
Robert Ellis, 32, was arrested April 6, 2017 by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court for failure to appear, violation of probation, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and intimidating a witness.
Ronald Scott, 47, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
Tawyna Gomes, 43, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a commercial building.
