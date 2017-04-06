Cabbie lost his fare and more when rider refused to pay, police say

A taxi driver said he was robbed early Thursday when a rider said he couldn’t pay the fare and then took the driver’s cash, police said.
Police arrested Recio R. Hayes, 35, of Gulfport, after officers found him based on the driver’s description, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The taxi driver reported the crime at 2:07 a.m. He told police the rider, whom he didn’t know, reached in his pocket and took cash he had ready to make change, Bromen said.
It happened around 7th Avenue and 31st Street, he said.
Police found Hayes in the 3000 block of 6th Avenue and the cab driver identified him as the man who had taken his money.
Hayes was booked at the Harrison County jail.
Municipal Court Judge Fant Walker set his bond at $100,000.
The name of the cab company is not listed in arrest and investigative reports because the cab driver, not the company, was the victim, Bromen said.
The jail docket shows this is Hayes’ 28th stay at the county jail since 2013. He’s served time and been fined for numerous misdemeanors including domestic violence, simple assault, petit larceny, shoplifting and false information.
He was arrested on an aggravated assault charge but was not indicted, and was arrested on two felony shoplifting charges that were reduced to misdemeanors.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments