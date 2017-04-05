He’s accused of assaulting an officer. She’s accused of trying to burn him alive.

Long before Michael Salter was arrested this week in an alleged assault on Jackson County deputies, his wife, Pamela Ruth Salter ,was accused of barricading him in a bedroom in their home and setting fire to it.
Pamela Ruth Salter, 56, is schedule for trial later this month on charges of first-degree arson and aggravated domestic violence in that Oct. 26, 2015, incident at the couple's home on Ridgeland Road in Vancleave.
Salter is accused of barricading her husband in his bedroom and setting it on fire, first igniting his clothes.
Salter told deputies he and his wife “had gotten into an argument” and she'd set fire to his some clothes in their bedroom and blocked the door with a heavy object.
Deputies found Pamela Salter hiding in the woods behind the couple's home and arrested her.
She is currently out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
