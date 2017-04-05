Official: ‘Chopper’ bites a Hancock deputy, who ‘tasted good’

A Waveland man nicknamed “Chopper” is accused of biting a deputy, saying he liked the way he tasted. He was then shot with a Taser twice in an effort to subdue him.
Adrian “Chopper” Burton, 51, faces charges of possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said Burton was arrested during a traffic stop in Waveland shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Deputy Marcus Jasseby had pulled a car over for having no license plate, during which he checked the identifications of the driver and three passengers. Burton was one of the passengers.
The deputy found an item of drug paraphernalia in Burton’s possession and attempted to arrest him. Burton began to resist, and during struggle he chomped on Jasseby’s forearm, Bass said.
Jasseby deployed his Taser and tried to subdue Burton, who continued to resist, Bass said. The deputy used the Taser again and finally took Burton into custody.
Burton later told the deputy, “You tasted good,” Bass said.
“Maybe that’s how he got the name Chopper,” Bass said.
The bite wound was rather deep and landed Jasseby in Hancock Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.
Burton is being held in the Hancock County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $8,500.
No one else in the vehicle was arrested, but the driver was cited for not having a license plate.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
