Judge sets bond for man accused of ramming police cars, resisting arrest

A judge Wednesday set bond at $37,000 for a Jackson County man who authorities said assaulted an officer after he rammed two patrol cars, led police on chase and resisted arrest early Monday morning.
Michael Salter, 47, was arrested on charges of felony malicious mischief ($5,000 bond), aggravated assault on an officer ($30,000), misdemeanor evading ($1,000) and misdemeanor resisting arrest ($1,000). He is being held at the Jackson County jail.
Deputies arrested Salter after responding to a report of suspicious man, later identified as Salter, who was in silver pickup driving back and forth in the parking lot of Circle K on Tucker Road in the St. Martin community.
After deputies tried to approach him, Salter drove off in the truck, but slammed into two patrol cars in his path on the way out of the parking lot, Jackson County Deputy Chief John Ledbetter said.
Deputies fired two shots at Salter's truck to get him to stop, Ledbetter said.
Salter suffered injuries when he resisted deputies and was treated at Ocean Springs Hospital, released and jailed in Jackson County. He attended court in a wheelchair.
According to an affadavit, he nearly rammed a deputy between a patrol car and another vehicle.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
