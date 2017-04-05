Police say 70-year-old man threatened clerk with knife in robbery

A 70-year-old man robbed a Gulfport business with a knife Tuesday night and was taken into custody, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The armed robbery was reported at 8:56 p.m. from Tobacco & Beer Discount House in the 800 block of Pass Road. The man, who at first was unknown, demanded money from the store’s register, he said, and fled on foot.
Police arrested Leon Ratliff Jr. on an armed robbery charge after investigators were able to identify him.
He was taken into custody in the 3000 block of 6th Avenue, Bromen said.
Ratliff was booked at the Harrison County jail. He has a $100,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Fant Walker.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
