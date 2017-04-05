South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Eric Jenkins, 50, was arrested April 4 on a charge of possession of meth.
Amber Deering, 25, was arrested April 4 on a charge of violation of probation.
Casey Baldwin, 25, was arrested April 4 on two counts of selling a stolen firearm.
Christopher Jarrell, 42, was arrested April 4 on a charge of possession with intent.
Daniel Dorr, 53, was arrested April 4, 2017, on a charge of felony DUI.
Donozan Floyd Jr., 19, was arrested April 4 on a charge of burglary.
Eric Silmon, 24, was arrested April 4 on a charge of burglary of an auto.
Juan Delashmit, 26, was arrested April 4 on a charge of possession with intent.
Larry Ashford, 52, was arrested April 4 on a charge of malicious mischief.
Nashaun Hammond, 41, was arrested April 4 on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Stephanie Jones, 26, was arrested April 4 on three counts possession of a scheduled substance.
Stephen Haig was arrested April 4 on two counts trafficking a controlled substance.
Stephen Redmond, 34, was arrested April 4, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of murder.
Willie Pugh, 30, was arrested April 4 on a charge of possession of weapon by a felon.
Comments