Suspects in Biloxi shoplifting believed to be from Hattiesburg area

Police want help to find two people suspected of shoplifting from Belk department store in Edgewater Mall.
Police released still frames of the suspects from video surveillance cameras Wednesday.
It’s unclear if the pair are teens or young adults.
Both have slim builds and took several items from the store before they left in a red or maroon Ford Focus, Officer Michael Wheeler said.
One appears to have dreadlocks and the other has short hair.
Anyone with information that can help identify them are asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054 or the Biloxi Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112. Or tipsters can call police dispatchers at 228-392-0641 or email the criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
