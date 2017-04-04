Fourth DUI nets man felony arrest under new state law

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Daniel J. Dorr after court documents showed he’s had three DUI convictions, police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
Biloxi police had arrested Dorr, 53, on a DUI charge Feb. 18 after a traffic stop on Interstate 10. He was pulled over on the Biloxi River Bridge at 7:30 p.m., De Back said.
When they learned of the DUI convictions, police filed a felony DUI charge and Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $25,000 bond pending Dorr’s arrest.
Pascagoula police found Dorr on Tuesday and arrested him on the Biloxi warrant, De Back said.
Dorr was booked at the Harrison County jail.
Under a state law that took effect Oct. 1, a fourth DUI charge is a felony regardless of the time frame of other DUI convictions. Previously, a third DUI was a felony but only if the two prior convictions had been within five years.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
