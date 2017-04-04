She was high on meth in crash that killed three, but now she’s paying for it

A George County woman who was high on meth when she was in a crash that killed three people has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony DUI causing death.
Kimberlie Dailey, 30, entered the plea Thursday.
Judge Kathy King Jackson has sentenced her to 25 years in prison on one count of felony DUI causing death. On the second count, she was sentenced to 25 years, 15 to serve concurrently with count three, which was 15 years and the rest to be served on post-release supervision.
That means Dailey will serve a total of 40 years in prison on all of the charges with 10 years of post-release time. The judge also fined her $15,000 and ordered to pay $250 to the Victim’s Compensation Fund.
Dailey was high on meth on May 13, 2015, when the pickup truck she was driving veered out of her land and hit a car head-on, killing Dailey’s mother, under the influence of meth when her pickup truck veered out of her lane and hit a car head-on May 13, 2015, killing Dailey mother in the pickup truck and killing two others in another car.
James Richard “J.P.” Powell Jr., 42, and friend April Eugene Livingston, 36, died at the scene of the crash on Marshall Road near Barton-Agricola Road. At the time of his death, Powell was a musician and artist who was working full-time as an appliance repairman at Lucedale Appliance. He was member of Lucedale Church of Christ.
Livingston, a mother two, was a homemaker and Lucedale resident.
Powell’s mother, Donna Faye Powell, 69, died at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after the crash. Powell had been a longtime seamstress at the Garment Factory and a member of Lucedale Church of Christ.
Dailey suffered minor injuries in he accident and was treated at George County Regional Medical Center and released. She has remained jailed in George County on a $1 million bond since her 2015 arrest.
The George County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
Daily also was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime in 2011, according to the state Department of Corrections. She was sentenced to five years on that charge but was paroled in October 2012. She has also been arrested on a probation violation and a charge of conspiracy to manufacture meth.
Dailey was facing a maximum sentence of 75 years if a jury had convicted her of the charges. Dailey agreed to enter a guilty before the trial was set to begin.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
