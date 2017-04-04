He got pulled over for an expired tag. His luck also ran out.

A meth supplier arrested after police smelled marijuana in his vehicle has been fined $10,000 and sentenced to prison for 11 years and three months.
Drequille Marqeise “Dre” Nixon, 23, faced 10 years to life in prison over 1.5 kilos, or 3.4 pounds, of meth found in his vehicle in a traffic stop Aug. 20.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced him Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute meth.
Nixon’s arrest came after a Gulfport police officer noticed his Nissan Altima had an expired tag as Nixon was driving on 28th Street.
The officer smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and saw a handgun and cash on the front passenger-seat floorboard, a court document said. And in the backseat floorboard were two bags containing meth.
Nixon told police the marijuana just smoked had been his own, and later admitted he’s smoked up to a half ounce of marijuana a day for the past year, court records show.
Nixon admitted the drugs, gun and more than $20,000 were his, and said he delivers meth and picks up the cash, a DEA Task Force agent has said. Nixon also told police he had pending drug and firearm charges in Hattiesburg, and police confirmed that was true.
Nixon pleaded guilty Jan. 4.
A federal grand jury had also indicted Nixon on a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Guirola will dismiss that charge in exchange for Nixon’s plea on the drug distribution charge.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
