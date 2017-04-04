Navy petty officer assigned to Stennis admits having child porn

A Navy petty officer, accused of having tens of thousands of pornographic pictures and videos of children, has accepted a plea deal in federal court.
Casey T. Minnick, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Monday before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.
The sexually explicit images included child bondage, sex acts with children and the sexual humiliation of children as young as infants, court papers show.
Minnick faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and probation for five years to life.
Minnick worked at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County at the time of his arrest March 31, 2016. He was assigned to the Underwater Anti-Submarine Warfare Command.
His crimes occurred in 2015 and 2016 in Long Beach, where he was living at Arbor Station apartments, a court document said.
Harrison County sheriff’s investigators had arrested him first on three child-porn charges after the Gulf Coast Cyber Crimes Task Force searched Minnick's home. Officials said they seized computers, portable hard drives and cellphones.
Homeland Security Investigations joined the probe and a federal grand jury charged Minnick in a four-count indictment Oct. 18, 2016.
Minnick is held for sentencing set for July 6.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments