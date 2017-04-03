He used his fists to beat his girlfriend, police say. Now he’s in jail.

A man hit his girlfriend several times with his fists during an argument, resulting in his arrest on a felony charge, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Pass Road about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, and found a woman with several superficial wounds and bruises, Bromen said.
The woman, who told police of the alleged beating, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police arrested Anthony Rondell Henry Brooks, 43, of Gulfport, at the scene. He faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Brooks was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
