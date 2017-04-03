Man wanted for questioning in teen’s killing arrested on drug charge

A man wanted on a felony drug possession charge and for questioning in a case involving the shooting death of a Gulfport teenager turned himself in to Biloxi police Monday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Eric Boykin, 45, was taken to the Harrison County jail after he surrendered at the Biloxi Police Department.
Boykin and his girlfriend, Tracey Dubose, were wanted for questioning in a murder investigation involving Dubose’s son in the March 20 killing of 17-year-old TyJuan Johnson on Hopewell Lane in Gulfport.
Johnson, one of seven siblings, was shot several times about 11:30 p.m. His body was found in a driveway in the Crown Hill subdivision.
Edward Earl Dubose, 22, was arrested on a murder charge. He’s held at the Jarrison County jail on a $2 million bond.
Deputies searched Tracey Dubose’s home the day after the shooting and found a felony amount of marijuana, Peterson said. Tracey Dubose turned herself in to authorities on March 29 on a posession of controlled substance charge. She declined to answer any questions about the murder case.
Boykin was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
