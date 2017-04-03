He took items from a shed and 2 cars but didn’t get far, sheriff says

A man was arrested, sheriff’s deputies say, after an investigation revealed he took items from a homeowner’s shed and two vehicles on property.
Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Pinto Circle on Monday after the homeowners called to report a suspicious person in their yard, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.
Christian Kelley, 22, of Gulfport was found there, and deputies say an investigation revealed he took items from the homeowner’s shed and took items from two vehicles on the property.
The items taken from the shed were found on the edge of the homeowners’ fence line, Peterson said.
The homeowners told deputies they saw Kelley get into a vehicle in their driveway, and Kelley also took items from another car on the property, sheriff’s deputies said.
“That vehicle was located on the side of the road, on the back side of the original victim’s property. Deputies discovered that window had been broken out and some items had been removed from the vehicle,” Peterson said.
All of the items Kelley is accused of taking were returned to the owners, and Kelley was arrested on scene.
Kelley was taken to the Harrison County jail. He’s accused of burglary of a shed and two counts of burglary of an auto. Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bond for Kelley at $45,000.
