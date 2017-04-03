Seven of South Mississippi’s most-wanted suspects in custody

Seven of South Mississippi’s most-wanted criminal suspects have been taken into custody.
The suspects taken into custody were among 24 most-wanted suspects featured in the Sun Herald in March. Since the Sun Herald began the most-wanted series in 2007, more than 175 suspects have been taken into custody.
Tips led to the arrests of three suspects in unrelated cases in Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs.
U.S. Marshals took robbery suspect Larry Douglas Skinner into custody Wednesday at a home in north Harrison County after receiving tips about his whereabouts.
Skinner, 28, is accused in a Jan. 13 robbery at Broadwater Inn Express off U.S. 90 in Biloxi. Biloxi police identified Skinner though surveillance footage of the robbery and footage from surveillance cameras that captured the robbery.
Skinner is being held at the Harrison County jail for additional parole violation related to an earlier burglary conviction.
Additional tips led to the arrests of Aaron Lamont Clark, 28, and Chad Aaron Griffin, 37, in unrelated cases in Gulfport and Ocean Springs, respectively.
Gulfport police received an anonymous tip that led to Clark’s arrest at a Sonic restaurant Thursday, Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Monday. Clark was wanted in a Jan. 26 auto burglary outside a U.S. 90 business, Bromen said, and was taken into custody without incident.
Ocean Springs police arrested Chad Aaron Griffin, 37, after receiving a tip about him possibly staying at his mother’s home. Griffin was taken into custody without incident on a charge of burglary, Gautier Police Capt. William Jackson said Monday. Griffin is accused in a home burglary on Westbrook Street earlier this year.
Two other most-wanted suspects from D’Iberville surrendered to authorities after relatives and friends told them they were featured in the Sun Herald’s most-wanted series.
Woodman Charles Smith, 45, surrendered March 26, the same day the Sun Herald identified the most-wanted suspects. He was wanted on a charge of credit card fraud for withdrawing money from someone else’s bank account.
The other suspect, Crystal Leanne King, 33, was arrested on a charge of grand larceny after she turned herself in last Monday. She is accused in stealing electronics from an acquaintance.
In Hancock County, deputies picked up most-wanted suspect, Valarie Anna Warren, 35, on two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was one of two accused of forcing a vulnerable person to cash two checks totaling $400.
In Harrison County, deputies picked up most-wanted suspect, Derrick Cozell Nix, 43. Nix was wanted on a felony charge of meth possession. When he was taken into custody, deputies also arrested him on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
