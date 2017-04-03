‘He didn’t want her leaving him,’ police say of man who shot at car

A man faces assault charges alleging he fired shots at a woman who was trying to leave him and two adults with two children who had come to pick her up.
Police arrested Christopher Glen Gary, 42, on Sunday after learning of shots fired in the 600 block of East North Street, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
“It started with an argument in a domestic dispute with a woman he’s involved in a relationship with,” he said. “He didn’t want her leaving him.”
A couple with children in their car came to pick her up and he began firing shots with what police believe was a rifle, Hendricks said.
The shots were fired at the car as the woman was trying to get inside it, he said.
At least two shots struck the car. A third bullet hole in the vehicle may have been caused by a ricochet, Hendricks said.
“It’s a wonder nobody got hurt,” he said.
Police arrested Gary on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He was booked at the Harrison County jail, where his felony bonds total $250,000. The misdemeanor bonds total $2,000.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
