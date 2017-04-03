Deputies fire two shots to arrest driver in low-speed pursuit

A Jackson County man arrested early Monday morning allegedly rammed two police cars, prompting deputies to fire two shots at the vehicle before they were able to take the suspect into custody, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a release.
The driver, Michael Salter, 47, was arrested on charges of felony fleeing, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Deputies responding to a report a suspicious person at a Circle K on Tucker Road in the St. Martin community early Monday morning first attempted to talk to Salter before he drove off in silver Ford pickup, the release said. On his way out of the station, he slammed into two patrol cars.
A deputy fired two shots at Salter’s vehicle to get him to stop. He was taken into custody a short time later, but was first taken to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the chase. He was transferred to the Jackson County jail afterward.
Salter is currently being held without bond, though an initial court appearance is pending.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
