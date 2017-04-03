South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lisa Shoemake, 42, was arrested April 2, 2017, on capias warrants from Hancock County Circuit Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Anthony Brooks, 43, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Antony Gary, 42, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a four charges of aggravated assault and one charge of aggravated domestic violence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Edwin Pacheco, 34, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Jeronimo Baltazar, 26, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a hold for ICE on a foreign fugitive warrant. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no drivers license and operating a vehicle under the influence (refusal).
John Penn, 33, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of controlled substance violations. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, unauthorized lighting, failure to maintain an insurance liability card and driving with a suspended license.
Justin Nelson, 26, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.
Mac McMillan, 31, was arrested April 2, 2017, on a probation warrant for felony simple assault, domestic violence.
Megan Boling, 27, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for grand larceny.
Randy Johnson, 37, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Comments