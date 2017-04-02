South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 1

James Travis Owens, 27, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ashlee Anita Ashford, 30, was arrested April 1, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Joe Booker, 20, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Danielle Rene Lavergne, 41, was arrested April 1, 2017, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Garrett Anthony Pace, 30, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Jermane Gray, 35, was arrested April 1, 2017, on a charge of false representation of a controlled substance.
Joel Allen Weaver, 47, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Juan A. Chavez, 71, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on a charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Larry Dean Turk, 45, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Luke Matthew Seymour, 22, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Miles Dylan Cooper, 23, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Rachael Elizabeth Roberts, 28, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Spring Estelle Reece, 38, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
