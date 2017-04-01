South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, March 31, 2017

Brandon Suigmoto, 34, was arrested March 31, 2017, by the US Military on two charges of aggravated assault and battery, two charges of communicating by threat and one county of aggravated assault.
Adam Isom, 23, was arrested March 31, 2017, on an alias capias warrant for burglary of all but a dwelling.
Brandus Black, 26, was arrested March 31, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for controlled substance violations.
Carl Richards, 40, was arrested March 31, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for taking away of a motor vehicle.
Dalan Lenard, 40, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent; marijuana.
Freddey Hardin, 40, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a Scheduled III, IV, V substance, no drivers license and DUI other.
George Davis, 41, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of controlled substance violations. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of controlled substance violation.
Jemmie Jones, 53, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of driving under the influence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI second conviction and probation violation.
Jeremy Widel, 28, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of kidnapping.
Martin Redmond, 53, was arrested March 31, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Richard Self, 29, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a commercial building.
Weston Mitchell, 22, was arrested March 31, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
William Mathis II, 48, was arrested March 31, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
