Former East Central coach, son accused of selling prescription painkillers

The son of a former East Central Youth Baseball Coach is accused, along with his father, of selling prescription painkillers, authorities confirmed Friday.
Narcotics agents arrested Brandon Newell Branam, 33, of Moss Point, at his job in Jackson County on Wednesday. Agents initially planned to arrest Branam on one count of sale of the controlled substance, Opana, which is the generic form of oxymorphone, but more charges followed.
Authorities booked Branam on one sale charge and two possession charges after agents discovered meth and cocaine on him at the time of his arrest, Joseph Nicholson, commander and director of the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team.
Branam’s father, Hoia Tony Hayes, known as “Coach Y” to the East Central youth baseball teams he had coached for years in Hurley, was arrested last week for allegedly selling the same prescription drug, Nicholson said. The two arrests are related, Nicholson added.
Once narcotics agents arrested Hayes, his job as coach with the East Central Youth Baseball League abruptly ended. Jason Hinkle, president of the baseball league, confirmed Hayes had been relieved of his duties because of the arrest. Hinkle met with parents in the baseball league Monday night.
Both father and son are out of jail on bond.
