Sexual assault reported on Ole Miss campus

The University Police Department reported a sexual assault early Friday morning on campus, according to the campus newspaper, The Daily Mississippian.
The brief said the assault occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. in the area of Fraternity Row, the campus paper reported. The only description of the suspected violator is a white male.
Less than a week ago, another sexual assault was reported in the area of Fraternity Row late Friday night.
Officers ask that anyone with information contact UPD at 662-915-4911.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details become available.
Comments