March 31, 2017 1:46 PM

Sexual assault reported on Ole Miss campus

Daily Mississippian staff report

Oxford

The University Police Department reported a sexual assault early Friday morning on campus, according to the campus newspaper, The Daily Mississippian.

The brief said the assault occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. in the area of Fraternity Row, the campus paper reported. The only description of the suspected violator is a white male.

Less than a week ago, another sexual assault was reported in the area of Fraternity Row late Friday night.

Officers ask that anyone with information contact UPD at 662-915-4911.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details become available.

