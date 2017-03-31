South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 30, 2017
Justin Holloman, 28, was arrested March 30, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Charles Edwards, 42, was arrested March 30, 2017 by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, Vicprofen. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Dorinda Owens, 48, was arrested March 30, 2017, after being surrendered by her bonding agency on a alias capias warrant for accessory after the fact, burglary count II.
Dvonte Hadley, 24, was arrested March 30, 2017, by MHP on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Robert Jackson Jr., 45, was arrested March 30, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Thomas Frederick, 32, was arrested March 30, 2017, by Gulfport Police on alias capias warrants for possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop a motor vehicle. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Thomas Hamilton, 56, was arrested March 30, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, March 30, 2017 by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.
Comments