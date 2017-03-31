Gun in car gets young felon arrested

Police arrested 21-year-old Rajuan Medrick Williams on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday.
Williams gave police false identifying information when he was pulled over, Detective Nick Sonnier said. Police said they found a small amount of marijuana and a handgun in the car he was driving.
A background check showed he had been convicted of robbery and was on probation, Sonnier said.
The robbery was in 2014. During that arrest, police found him with synthetic marijuana, known as Spice. He was fined for the Spice.
Williams has been jailed four times since he was 18, the jail docket shows. His earlier arrests include charges of armed robbery and embezzlement. He was not indicted on the embezzlement charge and the armed robbery charge was passed to court files.
