Gun in car gets young felon arrested

1:58 Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery Pause

2:42 A dog transforms a man’s life

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano