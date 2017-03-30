Surveillance video helps police identify man wanted in hotel robbery

Video surveillance at a hotel and the related investigation helped police identify the man who robbed the Broadwater Inn Express, police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
Police arrested Larry Skinner, 28, of Gulfport, on a robbery charge Thursday.
The hotel faces Walmart Lane just off U.S. 90, also known as Beach Boulevard.
It was robbed about 9 a.m. Jan. 13.
“He wasn’t a hotel guest,” De Back said of Skinner. “He just walked in to the office and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of money and nobody was hurt.”
Skinner is held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond.
But Skinner can’t post bail. He is on probation for the 2009 burglary of a residence, the jail docket shows. He is held with no bond on a probation warrant.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
