Man accused in DUI death had five DUI arrests, prosecutor says

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

2:19 John Daly impressed with Fallen Oak golf course

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:18 The Leap Frogs are coming to the Coast. Watch them perform.

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

2:42 A dog transforms a man’s life

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?